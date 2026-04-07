Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Lives on NH-44: Police Hunt for Driver

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday morning as a speeding vehicle claimed two lives in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police confirmed. The victims, traveling on a motorcycle, were struck near the Shrivani Filter Plant on National Highway 44.

Taruna Damahe, 48, from Bhandara, Maharashtra, and Prafull Thackeray, 22, from Rampaili, Balaghat, succumbed to fatal head injuries, Bandol police station in-charge Manoj Janghela reported. Authorities are now on a manhunt for the driver, who fled the scene post-accident.

The police completed post-mortem protocols and have since returned the bodies to the families. A formal case has been registered, initiating efforts to capture the suspect involved in this grievous hit-and-run.

(With inputs from agencies.)