Tragic Collisions: Six Dead in Chhattisgarh Road Accidents

Six people, including three members of a family, were killed in separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, officials reported on Monday. The tragic incidents occurred in the early hours of the day and Sunday evening, intensifying calls for improved road safety measures.

In one accident, a couple and their son died when a truck collided with their car near the Sakalo forest. The victims, residents of Balrampur district, were returning to their village from Ambikapur. Their driver sustained severe injuries and was hospitalized.

In another incident, three women died after a speeding SUV ran them over on National Highway-130. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a trailer truck. The driver was caught and assaulted by locals before police intervention. Protests erupted, blocking traffic for over an hour until officials assured action.