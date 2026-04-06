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Tragedy Strikes on Jharkhand Highways: Road Accidents Claim Lives and Injure Officials

A series of road accidents in Jharkhand's Palamu and Garhwa districts resulted in one death and multiple injuries, involving two government circle officers. The officers were en route to a meeting when a truck collided with their vehicle. In Garhwa, a motorcycle crash claimed another life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes on Jharkhand Highways: Road Accidents Claim Lives and Injure Officials
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A spate of road accidents in Jharkhand's Palamu and Garhwa districts on Monday resulted in one fatality and injuries to several individuals, including two government officials, police reported.

In Palamu, two circle officers, Sanjay Kumar Singh and Jitendra Kumar Singh, received serious injuries after a government vehicle they were in was hit by a truck on National Highway-98 near Birsa Munda Chowk under Chhatarpur police station limits. The officers, along with their driver, were initially treated at a sub-divisional hospital before being transferred to Medininagar Medical College and Hospital for advanced care.

Separately, in Garhwa, a tragic motorcycle accident resulted in the death of Dharmjit Bhuiyan and injured another person. The mishap occurred on the Dhurki-Bilaspur road when the vehicle collided with a culvert wall, according to Ghurki police station in-charge Janardhan Raut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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