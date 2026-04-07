Mystery Behind Delhi Assembly Breach: Unraveling Sarabjeet's Story
The investigation into the Delhi Assembly security breach reveals Sarabjeet Singh's attempt to highlight his nephew's disappearance. Despite claims of mental instability, officials are not convinced. Sarabjeet's dangerous actions at the assembly have led to his arrest and subsequent investigation. Police intend to verify his claims and discover his motives.
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The probe into the breach of Delhi Assembly security has taken an unexpected turn. Officials disclosed that Sarabjeet Singh, the man alleged to have forced entry into the complex with an SUV, aimed to spotlight his nephew's disappearance, which has gripped his family since early April.
Police reports indicate Singh's nephew has been untraceable since April 1, leading the family to file a missing persons report. Sarabjeet, allegedly in distress over this incident, entered the assembly seeking attention. Family members describe him as mentally disturbed, but police remain skeptical, further scrutinizing his claims given his financial stability.
Authorities have secured eight days of police custody for Singh, whose behavior has been aggressive while in detention. Despite no accomplices or weapons found, his reckless driving posed a significant threat. The police are now piecing together Singh's movements and potential motives behind this one-man operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)