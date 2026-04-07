Mystery Behind Delhi Assembly Breach: Unraveling Sarabjeet's Story

The probe into the breach of Delhi Assembly security has taken an unexpected turn. Officials disclosed that Sarabjeet Singh, the man alleged to have forced entry into the complex with an SUV, aimed to spotlight his nephew's disappearance, which has gripped his family since early April.

Police reports indicate Singh's nephew has been untraceable since April 1, leading the family to file a missing persons report. Sarabjeet, allegedly in distress over this incident, entered the assembly seeking attention. Family members describe him as mentally disturbed, but police remain skeptical, further scrutinizing his claims given his financial stability.

Authorities have secured eight days of police custody for Singh, whose behavior has been aggressive while in detention. Despite no accomplices or weapons found, his reckless driving posed a significant threat. The police are now piecing together Singh's movements and potential motives behind this one-man operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)