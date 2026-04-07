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Resilience Amidst Rockets: Israeli Kibbutz Residents Stand Firm

Orna Weinberg, a resident of northern Israel, discusses the resilience and determination of her community amidst continued Hezbollah rocket attacks. Despite past displacement and ongoing threats, Weinberg and others in the border kibbutzim refuse to leave again, while criticizing the government's wartime handling and advocating for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:51 IST
Resilience Amidst Rockets: Israeli Kibbutz Residents Stand Firm

Orna Weinberg, a resident of northern Israel's kibbutz community, has faced years of turmoil due to rocket attacks from Hezbollah. Displaced after an attack on her home, Weinberg and others eventually returned, determined not to leave again despite ongoing threats. "We will never, ever leave this place again," asserted Weinberg.

Manara, a vulnerable kibbutz situated close to the Lebanon border, continues to endure the dangers of nearby conflict, with Lebanese villages visible in the distance. As residents grapple with the threat of attacks, everyday life is marked by the need for quick access to bomb shelters.

Amidst these challenges, the Israeli government's handling of the conflict has drawn criticism. While Lebanon faces widespread displacement, Israel insists on its residents' resilience rather than offering relocation aid. Weinberg calls for an investigation into failures leading to the October 2023 attack, hoping for future peace with neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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