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Tension Erupts: Protesters Storm Kuwaiti Consulate Amid Rocket Attack in Basra

Angry protesters stormed the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra after a deadly attack. Rockets fired from Kuwait's direction hit a house, causing fatalities. Three people died, and five were injured. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise due to family members trapped under debris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:39 IST
Tension Erupts: Protesters Storm Kuwaiti Consulate Amid Rocket Attack in Basra
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In a dramatic turn of events, protesters stormed the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra, signaling rising tensions. This aggression follows a missile attack originating from the direction of Kuwait, resulting in three fatalities and injuries to five others.

The attack struck a residential house in Khor al-Zubair near Basra. As emergency services rushed to the scene, security and health officials confirmed the casualties, warning that the death toll could increase as rescue operations continue to unearth family members from the rubble.

Local authorities are now on high alert, managing both the immediate humanitarian impact and simmering diplomatic tensions between Iraq and Kuwait. The region remains tense as investigations continue to trace the source of the projectile attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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