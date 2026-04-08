Tension Erupts: Protesters Storm Kuwaiti Consulate Amid Rocket Attack in Basra

In a dramatic turn of events, protesters stormed the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra, signaling rising tensions. This aggression follows a missile attack originating from the direction of Kuwait, resulting in three fatalities and injuries to five others.

The attack struck a residential house in Khor al-Zubair near Basra. As emergency services rushed to the scene, security and health officials confirmed the casualties, warning that the death toll could increase as rescue operations continue to unearth family members from the rubble.

Local authorities are now on high alert, managing both the immediate humanitarian impact and simmering diplomatic tensions between Iraq and Kuwait. The region remains tense as investigations continue to trace the source of the projectile attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)