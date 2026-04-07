Supreme Court Upholds Employee's Right to Voluntary Retirement
The Supreme Court ruled that voluntary retirement is a distinct employee right, granting terminal benefits post-retirement if notice is properly served. The case involved a bank employee who applied for retirement, faced subsequent inquiry, and was initially denied benefits. The court insisted on entitlement to all post-retiral benefits.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has reinforced the concept that voluntary retirement is not simply an act of leaving one's position but a unique right that employees possess upon completing the necessary service years. This verdict was issued in response to a bank's appeal against Chhattisgarh High Court orders from 2019.
The case involved a bank manager, employed since 1983 and promoted in 2007, who faced scrutiny when suspicious transactions surfaced in 2010. He filed for voluntary retirement the same year but encountered resistance when the bank pursued disciplinary action after he ceased work in 2011.
The apex court emphasized that unless the retirement notice is expressly refused within a stipulated period, an employee's retirement is effective. Consequently, the employee was entitled to post-retiral benefits as directed by the high court, compelling the bank to fulfill these within three months, with interest.
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