Chhattisgarh High Court sentences Amit Jogi, son of former CM Ajit Jogi, to life imprisonment in 2003 NCP leader murder case.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:13 IST
- Country:
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Chhattisgarh High Court sentences Amit Jogi, son of former CM Ajit Jogi, to life imprisonment in 2003 NCP leader murder case.
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