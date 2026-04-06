Chhattisgarh High Court Rebukes Delays in Ram Avtar Jaggi Murder Case

In a significant decision, the Chhattisgarh High Court admonished Amit Jogi, son of former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, over clear attempts to delay proceedings in the notorious Ram Avtar Jaggi murder case.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma, accused Jogi of employing tactics to hinder the legal process, pointing to a pattern of frequent counsel changes and requests for adjournments to delay justice.

Highlighting the importance of timely justice, the court referenced a 2021 Supreme Court judgment cautioning against adjournments exploited to undermine judicial efficacy. Despite defense counsel's non-cooperation, the court denied further delay requests and moved forward with the final hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)