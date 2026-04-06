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Chhattisgarh High Court Rebukes Delays in Ram Avtar Jaggi Murder Case

The Chhattisgarh High Court criticized Amit Jogi, son of former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, for intentionally delaying the Ram Avtar Jaggi murder case proceedings. The court highlighted repeated adjournment requests and counsel changes as tactics to stall justice and emphasized the need for timely case resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:53 IST
Chhattisgarh High Court Rebukes Delays in Ram Avtar Jaggi Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision, the Chhattisgarh High Court admonished Amit Jogi, son of former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, over clear attempts to delay proceedings in the notorious Ram Avtar Jaggi murder case.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma, accused Jogi of employing tactics to hinder the legal process, pointing to a pattern of frequent counsel changes and requests for adjournments to delay justice.

Highlighting the importance of timely justice, the court referenced a 2021 Supreme Court judgment cautioning against adjournments exploited to undermine judicial efficacy. Despite defense counsel's non-cooperation, the court denied further delay requests and moved forward with the final hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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