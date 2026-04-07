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Teen and Mother Arrested in Delhi Hit-and-Run Case

A 19-year-old and his mother have been implicated in a fatal hit-and-run in Delhi. The incident involved a speeding sedan that fatally struck a motorcyclist in Greater Kailash-I. Efforts to evade justice included attempts to conceal the vehicle. Both are currently under police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:10 IST
Teen and Mother Arrested in Delhi Hit-and-Run Case
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In a shocking incident from Greater Kailash-I, Delhi, a 19-year-old has been apprehended for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident. His mother has also been charged for allegedly attempting to tamper with evidence and shield her son.

The incident took place on March 31, resulting in the death of Surendra Das, a 41-year-old cook from Jamrudpur. Das was fatally injured when a speeding sedan struck his motorcycle, causing him critically injuries that led to his death shortly after being taken to a hospital.

Police have identified the young driver as Ruhaan Chadha, whose negligent driving caused the accident. His mother, Niharika Chadha, the car's registered owner, now faces legal action for attempting to conceal evidence. The investigation involved scrutinizing CCTV footage and tracking vehicle registration details to pinpoint the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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