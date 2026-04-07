Amendment Sparks Debate: IT Rules Under Fire from Digital Advocacy Groups

The recent amendments to IT rules have ignited a public outcry, particularly from independent news creators and digital advocacy groups. The draft, aiming to regulate non-publisher news content similarly to registered news, has been met with calls for withdrawal due to alleged opaque censorship risks.

IT Secretary S Krishnan stated that the government is receptive to suggestions and may extend the feedback deadline. While asserting that the amendments are clarificatory, Krishnan emphasized the importance of following constitutional frameworks and engaging with industry stakeholders to refine the proposals.

The proposed changes include clarifying the intermediaries' roles under Part III and consolidating guidelines. The Ministry's actions have raised concerns about the implications for small businesses, with ongoing calls for greater transparency and industry consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)