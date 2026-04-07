NHRC Flags 'Silent Public Health Crisis' of Food Adulteration, Calls for AI-Driven Monitoring and System-Wide Reform

In a high-level consultation bringing together policymakers, scientists, regulators, and civil society leaders, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has raised serious concerns over the growing threat of food adulteration, describing it as a “systemic and deeply embedded public health challenge” requiring urgent, technology-driven and multi-sectoral intervention.

The deliberations took place during a Core Group meeting on the Right to Food and Nutrition, themed “Tackling Food Adulteration in India: Understanding the Scale, Challenges and Reforms,” chaired by NHRC Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian.

A Growing Crisis Beyond Statistics

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, Justice Ramasubramanian traced India’s century-long legislative journey—from the Madras Prevention of Adulteration Act (1918) to the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006)—noting that despite regulatory evolution, enforcement gaps persist.

He warned that rising life expectancy in India must be matched by improved quality of life, stressing that access to safe, unadulterated food is a constitutional right. “Food should be medicine—but that principle is steadily eroding,” he observed, pointing to delayed prosecutions where cases rely on decade-old samples, weakening legal outcomes and deterrence.

India, one of the world’s largest food producers, faces a paradox: while production capacity and testing infrastructure have expanded—including mobile food testing labs—the effectiveness, maintenance, and real-time responsiveness of these systems remain under scrutiny.

Scale and Impact: A Supply Chain Challenge

NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal underscored that food adulteration is not limited to isolated incidents but is a global, supply-chain-wide issue affecting both formal and informal markets.

He noted that once adulterated food enters the distribution chain, traceability becomes nearly impossible, amplifying risks. “A single contaminated sample can affect hundreds of consumers,” he said, highlighting complaints received by NHRC, including those linked to mid-day meal schemes, which directly impact children and other vulnerable populations.

Experts warned that vulnerable groups—children, pregnant women, and the elderly—bear disproportionate health risks, including long-term exposure to toxic chemicals, pesticides, and synthetic additives.

Strong Push for Technology-Led Innovation

One of the most significant outcomes of the consultation was the push for technology-driven food safety governance, including:

Development of AI-powered tools for real-time monitoring of food quality

Implementation of tamper-proof digital traceability systems across supply chains

Integration of bio-monitoring and scientific surveillance into regulatory frameworks

These proposals signal a shift toward predictive and preventive food safety systems rather than reactive enforcement.

Policy Gaps and Enforcement Challenges

FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani highlighted structural issues such as staff shortages and enforcement gaps at the state level, which limit effective monitoring.

Meanwhile, experts flagged deeper systemic concerns:

Excessive and hazardous pesticide use in agriculture

Lack of farm-level monitoring and chemical regulation

Weak coordination between laboratories and regulatory authorities

Limited public awareness and consumer engagement

Dr. Richa Kumar of IIT Delhi called for a comprehensive ban on hazardous chemicals and stronger farm-to-fork monitoring systems.

Multi-Level Reform Roadmap Proposed

The consultation produced a comprehensive reform blueprint aimed at transforming India’s food safety ecosystem:

1. System-Wide Lifecycle MonitoringMapping contamination risks across production, storage, transportation, and retail stages, with integrated scientific oversight.

2. Decentralised Testing and Citizen Participation

Mobile food testing in schools and public spaces

Use of school and college laboratories

Citizen reporting through digital platforms

3. Institutional Strengthening

Creation of a central coordinating body for food safety

Stronger linkage between FSSAI, state authorities, and accredited labs

Fast-track grievance redressal and compensation systems

4. Transparency and Accountability

Public access to inspection reports and compliance data

Dedicated 24/7 consumer helplines

Use of the Consumer Welfare Fund for awareness and enforcement

5. Behavioural and Educational Interventions

Inclusion of food safety in school curricula

Awareness campaigns to counter misconceptions and cosmetic food biases

Training for farmers, vendors, and food handlers

Call for Urgent Action

NHRC Member Vijaya Bharathi Sayani proposed the creation of a multi-level special task force, combined with stricter penalties, routine inspections, and institutional accountability mechanisms.

Justice (Dr.) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi emphasized that awareness and grassroots education—especially among farmers—are critical to preventing adulteration at its source.

Towards a National Strategy

The NHRC indicated that it will consolidate the recommendations emerging from the consultation and formulate a set of actionable policy directives for the government.

With food adulteration increasingly recognized as a public health emergency intertwined with human rights, the Commission’s push for innovation, transparency, and systemic reform could mark a turning point in India’s food safety governance.