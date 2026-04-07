High Stakes Showdown: Trump's Ultimatum to Iran

In a bold ultimatum, U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that Iran faces severe repercussions unless it reopens the Strait of Hormuz by the evening deadline. This announcement has increased tensions between the two countries, as Iran remains defiant against the demands.

As the global community closely observes, military engagements have intensified, with strategic strikes on Iranian infrastructure by U.S. forces. Iran has retaliated with assaults on U.S. allies in the region, escalating fears of a larger conflict.

The economic world finds itself on tenterhooks, unsure of Trump's next moves. Previous abrupt policy reversals leave room for speculation, as diplomatic negotiation efforts by intermediaries like Pakistan continue amidst the heightened animosity.

(With inputs from agencies.)