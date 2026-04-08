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Diplomacy on the Edge: Pakistan Pushes for Peace Deadline Extension

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to extend the deadline imposed on Iran regarding the Gulf oil blockade for two weeks to allow diplomatic efforts to succeed. The plea comes amidst intensifying U.S.-Iran tensions, with hopes for peaceful resolution through continued negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 01:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 01:15 IST
Diplomacy on the Edge: Pakistan Pushes for Peace Deadline Extension
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In a bid to bolster diplomatic efforts, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on U.S. President Donald Trump to grant a two-week extension on the deadline for Iran to lift its blockade of Gulf oil.

Sharif appealed to Trump, stressing the importance of allowing diplomacy to unfold, urging Iran to reciprocate by opening the Strait of Hormuz during the proposed extension. This call comes as tensions escalate, with Trump's ultimatum threatening severe repercussions if the blockade is not lifted by the set deadline.

Amidst escalating risks of conflict, diplomatic dialogues, mediated largely by Pakistan, are ongoing. However, recent Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia have strained talks, clouding prospects for a peaceful resolution. The White House has yet to comment on Sharif's request, highlighting the urgency for diplomatic breakthroughs.

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