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Justice Served: Man Acquitted After 11 Years in Prison for Lack of Evidence

The Allahabad High Court acquitted Nirmal Kumar, who spent 11 years in prison for a rape charge, due to gaps in the police investigation and unreliable evidence. The court overturned the trial court's 2018 life imprisonment sentence, citing a lack of conclusive evidence linking Kumar to the alleged crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:24 IST
Justice Served: Man Acquitted After 11 Years in Prison for Lack of Evidence
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The Allahabad High Court delivered a verdict on Tuesday that could change lives. Nirmal Kumar, imprisoned for 11 years on a rape conviction, was acquitted, casting a spotlight on lapses in police investigations.

A bench of justices Rajan Roy and Brij Raj Singh concluded that the 2018 trial court judgment, which sentenced Kumar to life, was flawed due to significant gaps in the prosecution's case. The alleged crime involving a minor in Ayodhya district saw a conviction despite no scientific evidence linking Kumar to the act.

The court criticized the lack of a DNA test or other verification methods, underscoring that conviction demands proof beyond reasonable doubt. As the judiciary elucidates the importance of conclusive evidence, Kumar's release underscores a pivotal moment in justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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