U.S. Justice Department Disrupts Russian DNS Hijacking Network

The U.S. Justice Department revealed on Tuesday the successful disruption of a DNS hijacking network operated by a Russian military intelligence unit, following a court-authorized intervention.

According to the department, the network was controlled by Russia's GRU (Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff), specifically Military Unit 26165. The GRU utilized routers across the globe to conduct hijacking operations against a variety of targets, spanning military, governmental, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Brett Leatherman, assistant director of the FBI's Cyber Division, stressed the severity of the situation, noting that GRU operatives compromised routers worldwide for espionage purposes, necessitating decisive action beyond mere warnings.