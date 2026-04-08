Belgian Court Backs Mehul Choksi's Extradition to India

The Antwerp Court of Appeal has issued a favorable decision regarding the extradition of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi to India. Out of the seven charges he faces in India, six have been deemed extraditable offenses under Belgian law. The court did not support extradition based on a charge of evidence tampering, as it is not recognized by Belgian legislation.

Choksi is implicated in a significant financial scandal in India involving Punjab National Bank, with the Antwerp decision providing an important step towards his extradition. Belgian authorities have dismissed concerns about potential legal rights violations, stating that Choksi faces no significant risk of injustice or mistreatment upon his return to India.

The Belgian government's final decision on extradition is pending, following the confidential advice from the court. This development follows prior rejection of Choksi's appeals by Belgium's highest court, reinforcing the path towards legal accountability in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)