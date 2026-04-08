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From Godman to Accused: The Fall of Ashok Kharat

Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman in Nashik, was placed in judicial custody until April 21 after being accused of sexually exploiting a woman under the guise of religious rituals. He faces multiple criminal charges, including sexual assault, with the investigation still ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:13 IST
From Godman to Accused: The Fall of Ashok Kharat
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Nashik district ordered self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat into judicial custody until April 21, following allegations of sexual exploitation under the pretense of religious rituals.

The Special Investigation Team, probing multiple cases against Kharat, presented him via video conference to the Chief Judicial Magistrate as physical appearance was avoided for security reasons. The court extended his custody with charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra's Act against Inhuman and Black Magic Practices.

This development comes as Kharat battles 12 criminal cases, including eight for sexual assault, stirring political outrage due to his connections with prominent leaders in the state.

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