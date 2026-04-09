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Controversial Godman Faces Third Arrest for Rape

Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman and astrologer, was arrested in a third rape case involving a pregnant woman in Maharashtra. A court has remanded him in five-day police custody. The Special Investigation Team alleges his involvement in multiple sexual assaults, with new evidence obtained by his office staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:50 IST
Controversial Godman Faces Third Arrest for Rape
  • Country:
  • India

A self-proclaimed godman and astrologer, Ashok Kharat, has been arrested in a third rape case. The court in Maharashtra's Nashik district has remanded him to five-day police custody following accusations of sexually exploiting a seven-month pregnant woman, who was the wife of his office staff member.

The Special Investigation Team, appointed by the state to investigate several offenses against Kharat, secured his custody after presenting new evidence to the court. Public prosecutor Shailendra Bagde highlighted the necessity of further interrogation and investigation into Kharat's alleged procurement of toy snakes and tigers meant to scare customers.

The complaint, filed by the victim's husband, resulted in damning evidence as he set up a spy camera to catch Kharat in the act. Kharat, who faces nearly a dozen cases, including eight sexual assault allegations, was previously arrested in March and had been in judicial custody since April 8.

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