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Amritsar Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network

The Amritsar police have dismantled a cross-border illegal arms smuggling network, apprehending four individuals and seizing seven pistols and 12 cartridges. Initial investigations link the suspects to Pakistan-based operations, highlighting the role of social media in coordinating smuggling efforts. Authorities are committed to uncovering further connections and ending the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:53 IST
Amritsar Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network
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  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar police have dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling network. Authorities apprehended four individuals, including a juvenile, and seized a cache of seven sophisticated pistols and 12 cartridges.

Preliminary investigations indicate a connection between the detainees and Pakistan-based smugglers, facilitated via a social media platform. The accused were reportedly instrumental in moving illegal arms into India through the Attari sector.

During a press statement, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that the smuggled consignments were retrieved from pre-determined locations and distributed to local criminal networks in Punjab. An FIR has been filed at Chheharta police station under the Arms Act, as investigations continue to trace further smuggling operations and dismantle the illegal network, Yadav emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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