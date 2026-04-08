Amritsar Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network

In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar police have dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling network. Authorities apprehended four individuals, including a juvenile, and seized a cache of seven sophisticated pistols and 12 cartridges.

Preliminary investigations indicate a connection between the detainees and Pakistan-based smugglers, facilitated via a social media platform. The accused were reportedly instrumental in moving illegal arms into India through the Attari sector.

During a press statement, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that the smuggled consignments were retrieved from pre-determined locations and distributed to local criminal networks in Punjab. An FIR has been filed at Chheharta police station under the Arms Act, as investigations continue to trace further smuggling operations and dismantle the illegal network, Yadav emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)