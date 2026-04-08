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Ceasefire Signals Hope: US and Iran Tensions Ease

Russia welcomes the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, halting strikes on civilian and economic infrastructure. Both nations agreed to a two-week ceasefire following weeks of hostilities. Pakistan has invited delegations for peace talks. Concerns arise over potential US ground operations under the guise of peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:17 IST
Ceasefire Signals Hope: US and Iran Tensions Ease
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  • Russian Federation

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia applauded the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran announced on Wednesday, emphasizing the decision to avoid targeting civilian facilities and economic infrastructure within Iran. The Kremlin's statement comes on the heels of intense global reactions to earlier aggressive rhetoric from both countries.

The recently brokered two-week ceasefire follows nearly six weeks of escalating military hostilities. US President Donald Trump announced this truce on Truth Social, stating it was finalized just 90 minutes before his deadline to take drastic military action expired.

Pakistan is facilitating the next phase by hosting face-to-face peace talks on April 10, with confirmed Iranian participation. Meanwhile, concerns linger as a Russian analyst warns of possible ulterior motives by the US under the guise of peace negotiations.

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