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Deadly Attacks in North-Central Nigeria: Communities in Horror

At least 20 people were killed in surprise attacks by gunmen on two villages in Nigeria's Shiroro area of Niger state. Residents reported attackers arrived on motorbikes, while police confirmed the death of three individuals, including two security members. The region faces a complex security crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:00 IST
Deadly Attacks in North-Central Nigeria: Communities in Horror
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

At least 20 people were killed in a pair of village attacks in Nigeria's north-central region, authorities and locals reported on Wednesday.

The gunmen struck in Bagna and Erena in the Shiroro area of Niger state early Tuesday, catching residents off guard as they descended on motorbikes.

While locals claimed more than 20 lives were lost, police reported the confirmed deaths of three individuals among joint security members. The attacks underscore the severe security challenges facing Africa's most populous nation.

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