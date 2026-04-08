Deadly Attacks in North-Central Nigeria: Communities in Horror
At least 20 people were killed in surprise attacks by gunmen on two villages in Nigeria's Shiroro area of Niger state. Residents reported attackers arrived on motorbikes, while police confirmed the death of three individuals, including two security members. The region faces a complex security crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:00 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
At least 20 people were killed in a pair of village attacks in Nigeria's north-central region, authorities and locals reported on Wednesday.
The gunmen struck in Bagna and Erena in the Shiroro area of Niger state early Tuesday, catching residents off guard as they descended on motorbikes.
While locals claimed more than 20 lives were lost, police reported the confirmed deaths of three individuals among joint security members. The attacks underscore the severe security challenges facing Africa's most populous nation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- attack
- gunmen
- Shiroro
- Niger state
- security
- insurgency
- violence
- conflict
- ransom
ALSO READ
ICAR Accelerates Climate-Resilient Agriculture Push: Breakthrough Research in Wheat and Barley Strengthens India’s Food Security Vision
Game-Changer for India's Energy Security: Rajasthan Refinery Expansion Approved
Heightened Security in Nagaland's Koridang Assembly Bypoll
EU Commission's Stance on Future Security in the Strait of Hormuz
Shopian Security Sweep: Army Foils IED Attack