Four children among five drown in separate incidents in Nashik district

Five people, including four children, drowned in a river and a lake in separate incidents in Nashik district of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, police said on Wednesday. In Parmori village of Dindori taluka, Sameer Gangode (14) and Yash Pagare (12) entered the Kadva river for bathing. They drowned as they didn't know how to swim, officials said. A similar incident was reported in Kherwadi in Niphad taluka. The deceased, Rudra Jadhav (13) and Omkar Phatangade (13), had gone to Kherwadi to attend a religious programme, according to police. In another incident, Somnath Dambale (32) drowned in a farm lake in Redgaon Budruk village near Niphad while swimming, police said. Police have registered cases of accidental deaths.

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