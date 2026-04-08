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Delhi High Court Rejects Christian Michel's Plea in VVIP Chopper Scam

The Delhi High Court has dismissed Christian Michel's petition seeking release from jail in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. The bench found no merit in his challenge against the Indian law and extradition treaty terms with UAE. Michel continues to remain in custody due to unmet bail conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:20 IST
Delhi High Court Rejects Christian Michel's Plea in VVIP Chopper Scam
Christian Michel
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed a significant legal development when the Delhi High Court dismissed Christian Michel's petition in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case. Michel, accused of being a middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore scandal, sought release from his prolonged detention.

The bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja concluded that the British national's arguments against the India-UAE extradition treaty held no water. The treaty, signed in 1999, permits India to prosecute extradited individuals not only for the offences cited in the extradition request but also for related ones.

Despite Michel being granted bail in cases pursued by both the CBI and ED, he remains in jail due to failure in meeting bail conditions. As developments continue in this high-profile case, Michel's legal battle underscores complexities within international extradition agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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