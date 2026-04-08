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NHAI Launches ‘Arogya Van’ Initiative to Develop Medicinal Plantations along Highways

Plantation will be tailored to region-specific agro-climatic conditions, ensuring higher survival rates and long-term sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:41 IST
NHAI Launches ‘Arogya Van’ Initiative to Develop Medicinal Plantations along Highways
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move to integrate ecological sustainability with infrastructure development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the ‘Arogya Van’ initiative, aimed at developing thematic medicinal plantations along National Highways across the country.

The initiative marks a strategic shift from conventional roadside greening to a biodiversity-driven approach, transforming highway corridors into living ecosystems that support pollinators, birds, and microfauna, while promoting India’s rich heritage of medicinal plants.

First Phase Targets 62.8 Hectares Across 11 States

In the initial phase, NHAI has identified 17 land parcels covering 62.8 hectares, where approximately 67,462 medicinal trees will be planted along National Highway stretches in:

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Haryana

  • Delhi-NCR

  • Andhra Pradesh

  • Gujarat

  • Karnataka

  • Odisha

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Rajasthan

  • Maharashtra

  • Chhattisgarh

This large-scale plantation drive is expected to significantly enhance roadside biodiversity and contribute to ecological resilience across diverse agro-climatic zones.

Focus on Medicinal and Indigenous Species

The ‘Arogya Van’ initiative will feature 36 carefully selected medicinal tree species, including:

  • Neem

  • Amla

  • Imli (Tamarind)

  • Jamun

  • Lemon

  • Gular

  • Maulsari

These species have been chosen based on their:

  • Proven medicinal properties

  • Adaptability to local climates

  • Ecological benefits for pollinators and wildlife

Plantation will be tailored to region-specific agro-climatic conditions, ensuring higher survival rates and long-term sustainability.

Strategic Locations for Maximum Impact

To maximize visibility and public engagement, plantations will be carried out at high-footfall and prominent locations such as:

  • Toll plazas

  • Wayside amenities

  • Interchanges

  • Cloverleaf junctions

  • Key highway stretches

This approach aims to turn highways into interactive ecological spaces, raising awareness among commuters about medicinal plants and sustainable living.

Expanding Green Infrastructure Footprint

Beyond the initial phase, NHAI has identified approximately 188 hectares of vacant land for plantation during the upcoming monsoon season, leveraging optimal conditions for tree growth and survival.

Traditionally, highway plantations have focused on aesthetic greening and soil stabilization. However, the ‘Arogya Van’ model introduces a thematic and knowledge-oriented dimension, combining:

  • Environmental restoration

  • Public education

  • Cultural preservation

Supporting Ayurveda and Traditional Knowledge Systems

The initiative aligns closely with the Government of India’s efforts to promote Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine, by:

  • Conserving indigenous medicinal flora

  • Creating awareness about their health benefits

  • Encouraging sustainable use of natural resources

These plantations are envisioned as “living repositories” of traditional knowledge, bridging the gap between ancient practices and modern lifestyles.

Strengthening Ecological and Climate Resilience

By enhancing green cover along highways, the initiative will:

  • Improve air quality

  • Support biodiversity conservation

  • Reduce heat island effects along road corridors

  • Strengthen ecosystem resilience against climate change

The integration of ecological planning into infrastructure development reflects a broader shift toward nature-positive growth models.

Towards Sustainable and Smart Infrastructure

The ‘Arogya Van’ initiative reinforces NHAI’s commitment to building environmentally sustainable and future-ready infrastructure, in line with national priorities.

By combining green corridors with knowledge dissemination, the initiative aims to:

  • Enhance the ecological value of highways

  • Promote sustainable lifestyles

  • Showcase India’s rich botanical and medicinal heritage

As India expands its highway network, ‘Arogya Van’ represents a forward-looking model where infrastructure development goes hand-in-hand with environmental stewardship and cultural preservation.

 

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