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Master of Disguise: Prolific Train Thief Nabbed After Dramatic Pond Pursuit

Harvinder Singh, a wanted train thief from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after a dramatic chase ending in a pond. Known for targeting AC coaches, Singh evaded capture by hiding in toilets and changing his route. He is implicated in multiple thefts across various Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:17 IST
Master of Disguise: Prolific Train Thief Nabbed After Dramatic Pond Pursuit
Harvinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious train thief, Harvinder Singh, finally met his match after a five-hour manhunt involving a tense standoff by a pond, police reported on Wednesday. Singh, already wanted in several states, was apprehended by authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

The high-stakes chase began when Singh attempted a purse heist on the Rewa-Itwari Express. Spotted by vigilant Railway Protection Force personnel, he fled the scene, diving into a pond densely covered with lotus plants and algae to evade capture.

Singh, known for his methodical approach to theft, has been linked to numerous high-profile cases, including a multi-lakh jewelry theft in Visakhapatnam. His adaptability and cunning have kept him a step ahead, but his arrest may be the end of his criminal spree.

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