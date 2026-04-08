Master of Disguise: Prolific Train Thief Nabbed After Dramatic Pond Pursuit

A notorious train thief, Harvinder Singh, finally met his match after a five-hour manhunt involving a tense standoff by a pond, police reported on Wednesday. Singh, already wanted in several states, was apprehended by authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

The high-stakes chase began when Singh attempted a purse heist on the Rewa-Itwari Express. Spotted by vigilant Railway Protection Force personnel, he fled the scene, diving into a pond densely covered with lotus plants and algae to evade capture.

Singh, known for his methodical approach to theft, has been linked to numerous high-profile cases, including a multi-lakh jewelry theft in Visakhapatnam. His adaptability and cunning have kept him a step ahead, but his arrest may be the end of his criminal spree.