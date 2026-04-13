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Rory McIlroy Clinches Historic Back-to-Back Victory at The Masters

Rory McIlroy claimed his second consecutive Masters win, edging out Scottie Scheffler by one stroke. McIlroy's victory marked his sixth major win, following a dramatic final round at Augusta National. Despite challenges, including a shaky start, McIlroy persevered to clinch another Green Jacket in a thrilling finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 05:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 05:30 IST
Rory McIlroy Clinches Historic Back-to-Back Victory at The Masters
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy triumphantly secured his second consecutive Masters title, narrowly defeating Scottie Scheffler by one shot to claim his sixth major championship. McIlroy's win at Augusta National places him among the elite, as he becomes the fourth repeat winner, a feat last achieved by Tiger Woods in 2002.

The final round was a gripping spectacle as McIlroy overcame a shaky start, having let a six-shot lead slip on Saturday. Starting level with Cameron Young, McIlroy delivered a poised performance to close on a one-under-par 71, wrapping up the tournament 12 under. The victory was sealed as McIlroy, overcome with emotion, celebrated under the Georgia skies.

Meanwhile, Scheffler, a four-time major champion, put forth a valiant effort, nearly catching up to McIlroy. Despite his strong 68 finish, Scheffler fell short, echoing Justin Rose's close call last year. McIlroy's resilience paid off, capitalizing on key birdies, especially on the back nine, to ensure his place in Masters history once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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