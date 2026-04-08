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Haryana's Boost for Ex-Agniveers: Reservation Doubled to 20%

The Haryana cabinet has doubled the horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers in state services to 20 per cent. This decision aims to effectively utilize the skill set of ex-Agniveers in uniformed and security-related services. Relevant departments will amend recruitment processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:18 IST
Haryana's Boost for Ex-Agniveers: Reservation Doubled to 20%
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana cabinet has made a significant decision to increase the reservation for ex-Agniveers in state government jobs. Announced during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Agniveer Policy, 2024, was approved to enhance the support provided to ex-servicemen.

The reservation jump from 10 per cent to 20 per cent for eligible ex-Agniveers aims to utilize their military training, discipline, and field experience. Targeted positions include Forest Guard, Warder, and Mining Guard, where previous provisions already existed.

This augmentation aligns with recommendations from the Union Home Ministry and is expected to bolster the rehabilitation and employment opportunities for ex-Agniveers. Departments must now amend recruitment procedures to incorporate these changes.

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