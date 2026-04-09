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The Deadly Trend: Escalating Attacks on Humanitarian Workers

The UN reports a staggering rise in humanitarian worker deaths, almost tripling in three years. Key hotspots include Gaza, the West Bank, and Sudan. Amid ongoing conflicts and legal disregard, UN's Tom Fletcher raises questions about international priorities and calls for renewed protection commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 09-04-2026 04:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 04:50 IST
The Deadly Trend: Escalating Attacks on Humanitarian Workers
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In a harrowing report, the United Nations announced that over 1,000 humanitarian workers have been killed worldwide in the last three years, marking a near tripling of the death toll from the previous period. The increase highlights a troubling trend amidst global conflicts.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher addressed the Security Council, emphasizing the deliberate nature of these killings, predominantly occurring in conflict zones like Gaza, Sudan, and the West Bank. The alarming statistics were presented as part of a broader appeal for stronger safeguards for aid workers.

Fletcher's remarks highlighted the disregard for international laws meant to protect these workers. With armed conflicts breaching such laws, Fletcher urged all UN member states to reaffirm commitments to resolutions protecting humanitarian efforts and to hold accountable those responsible for these violent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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