AI Deception: Man Arrested for Controversial Video after Plane Crash

The police have detained a man for creating and distributing an AI-generated video linked to the plane crash that tragically claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Identified as Uddhav Bhagwan Kapse, he was taken into custody from Jalna district by the Mumbai Cyber Cell. His video, designed to malign Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had garnered approximately 150,000 views before it was pulled down.

Officials tracked the video's origin back to Jalna. The accused admitted to making the controversial video, leading to his arrest and a subsequent hearing in Bandra, where he was remanded to three days of police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)