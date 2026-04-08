Tragic Turn: Retired Officer's Domestic Dispute Leads to Murder
A retired accounts officer, Debraj Sarangi, killed his wife, Priyambada Sarangi, with a kitchen knife in Swasti Nagar. Suffering from health issues and stress, Debraj had frequent disputes with his wife. Following a heated argument, he committed the crime and surrendered to the police.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Swasti Nagar, a retired accounts officer named Debraj Sarangi took the life of his wife, Priyambada Sarangi, during a domestic dispute.
Initial police investigations revealed that Debraj was grappling with severe health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney problems, which contributed to his mental stress. These stressors reportedly led to frequent arguments with his wife.
After a heated argument, Debraj allegedly stabbed Priyambada and later surrendered herself to the police. He has since been arrested and is facing court proceedings. The incident has left family members and the community in shock.
(With inputs from agencies.)