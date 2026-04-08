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David Woodcock Returns as SEC's New Enforcement Director

David Woodcock, a former SEC official and current partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, has been appointed as the new enforcement director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This follows the sudden resignation of Margaret Ryan, who served only six months. Woodcock previously led the SEC’s Fort Worth office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:06 IST
David Woodcock Returns as SEC's New Enforcement Director

David Woodcock, a seasoned securities lawyer and former SEC official, has been appointed as the new enforcement director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This decision comes after Margaret Ryan, the previous director, stepped down abruptly after just six months due to clashes with agency leadership.

Woodcock, currently a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Dallas, Texas, is set to helm the SEC's enforcement unit. He brings a wealth of experience, having led the SEC's Fort Worth, Texas, regional office from 2011 to 2015. During his tenure there, he was instrumental in setting up a task force to tackle accounting and financial misconduct.

The SEC is currently in a rebuilding phase, responding to a period marked by staff exodus and the previous director's sudden departure. Details on Woodcock's vision for the enforcement unit are not yet disclosed, as he and the SEC declined to comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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