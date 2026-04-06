Yellamaraju's Remarkable Surge at Valero Texas Open

Sudarshan Yellamaraju showcased remarkable resilience at the Valero Texas Open, finishing T-14 with consistent play including a bogey-free third round. Despite rain interruptions, he climbed up the leaderboard, showing promise amidst intense competition.

JJ Spaun emerged victorious at the event with a score of 17-under, overcoming significant pressure since his US Open victory. The win marks a significant turnaround in Spaun's recent form.

Despite early dominance, Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg couldn't capitalize, allowing Spaun to secure the title. Tommy Fleetwood also put in a strong performance, securing a T-10 finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)