Left Menu

Yellamaraju's Remarkable Surge at Valero Texas Open

Sudarshan Yellamaraju finished T-14 at the Valero Texas Open, climbing up with impressive rounds amidst rain disruptions. JJ Spaun captured the win at 17-under, overcoming pressure following his US Open triumph. Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg faltered as pressure mounted in the critical rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanantonio | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:20 IST
Yellamaraju's Remarkable Surge at Valero Texas Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju showcased remarkable resilience at the Valero Texas Open, finishing T-14 with consistent play including a bogey-free third round. Despite rain interruptions, he climbed up the leaderboard, showing promise amidst intense competition.

JJ Spaun emerged victorious at the event with a score of 17-under, overcoming significant pressure since his US Open victory. The win marks a significant turnaround in Spaun's recent form.

Despite early dominance, Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg couldn't capitalize, allowing Spaun to secure the title. Tommy Fleetwood also put in a strong performance, securing a T-10 finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Bhairon Marg Underpass Set for Completion by 2026

Delhi's Bhairon Marg Underpass Set for Completion by 2026

 India
2
Wall Street Rides Momentum as Middle East Tensions Simmer

Wall Street Rides Momentum as Middle East Tensions Simmer

 Global
3
Electricity Meter Scam: Two Arrested for Rs. 20 Lakh Fraud

Electricity Meter Scam: Two Arrested for Rs. 20 Lakh Fraud

 India
4
Ukraine's Strategic Strike: Blaze at Russian Oil Terminal

Ukraine's Strategic Strike: Blaze at Russian Oil Terminal

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026