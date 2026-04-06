Yellamaraju's Remarkable Surge at Valero Texas Open
Sudarshan Yellamaraju finished T-14 at the Valero Texas Open, climbing up with impressive rounds amidst rain disruptions. JJ Spaun captured the win at 17-under, overcoming pressure following his US Open triumph. Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg faltered as pressure mounted in the critical rounds.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju showcased remarkable resilience at the Valero Texas Open, finishing T-14 with consistent play including a bogey-free third round. Despite rain interruptions, he climbed up the leaderboard, showing promise amidst intense competition.
JJ Spaun emerged victorious at the event with a score of 17-under, overcoming significant pressure since his US Open victory. The win marks a significant turnaround in Spaun's recent form.
Despite early dominance, Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg couldn't capitalize, allowing Spaun to secure the title. Tommy Fleetwood also put in a strong performance, securing a T-10 finish.
(With inputs from agencies.)