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Surrender in High-Stakes HPCL Double Murder Case

In a notable development, two key suspects in the March 12 double murder at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) ethanol plant have surrendered at a local court. The brothers of main accused Ajay Pratap Singh turned themselves in, joining others already in custody, though one suspect remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:44 IST
Surrender in High-Stakes HPCL Double Murder Case
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In a significant turn of events, two brothers connected to the high-profile double murder case at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) ethanol plant surrendered to a local court on Wednesday.

The siblings, named Keshav and Chandrashekha, are relatives of the prime suspect, Ajay Pratap Singh, and appeared in court amid the ongoing investigation into the violent incident that occurred on March 12. This case involves the fatal shooting of HPCL general manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta and assistant general manager Harshit Mishra.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma stated that the pair surrendered before Judicial Magistrate First Class Soumya Arun and will further participate in remand proceedings regarding the crime. While police have managed to apprehend four out of the five main accused so far, suspect Abhay Pratap Singh continues to evade arrest, with charges ranging from murder to criminal conspiracy and violations under the Arms Act.

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