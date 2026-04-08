NITI Aayog Unveils Roadmap to Transform J&K into a High-Value Horticulture Hub
The report emphasizes a shift from traditional production systems to a high-value, market-oriented horticulture ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
In a major push to unlock the full economic potential of Jammu & Kashmir’s horticulture sector, NITI Aayog has released a comprehensive report titled “Roadmap for Horticulture Development in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir”, outlining a technology-driven, value-chain-based strategy to transform the region into a globally competitive horticulture powerhouse.
The report was launched at a national workshop chaired by senior leadership of NITI Aayog, including Vice Chairman Shri Suman Bery, Member (Agriculture) Prof. Ramesh Chand, CEO Ms. Nidhi Chhibber, and Programme Director Dr. Neelam Patel, bringing together policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, and grassroots stakeholders.
A Strategic Blueprint for Horticulture Transformation
The roadmap presents a holistic and forward-looking framework to modernize and scale Jammu & Kashmir’s horticulture sector, which is a critical pillar of the region’s economy, supporting millions of farmers and contributing significantly to agricultural output.
The strategy focuses on:
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Enhancing productivity through advanced cultivation practices
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Strengthening post-harvest management and cold-chain infrastructure
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Promoting value addition and agro-processing
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Expanding market access and export competitiveness
The report emphasizes a shift from traditional production systems to a high-value, market-oriented horticulture ecosystem.
Operation Golden Greens: A Mission-Mode Initiative
A key highlight of the roadmap is the proposed “Operation Golden Greens”, a mission-driven framework designed to accelerate integrated development across multiple horticulture segments, including:
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Fruits and dry fruits
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Vegetables
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Floriculture
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Minor and niche crops
The mission envisions a phased and coordinated approach, integrating policy support, infrastructure development, and private sector participation to drive sectoral growth.
Stakeholder-Driven Approach to Sectoral Reform
The workshop, conducted in hybrid mode, featured extensive deliberations through two technical sessions:
Session 1: Structural Transformation
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Focus on production systems, infrastructure gaps, sustainability, and regulatory reforms
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Addressed challenges such as fragmented supply chains and climate vulnerabilities
Session 2: Diversification and Market Competitiveness
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Focus on value addition, branding, exports, and market linkages
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Included participation from FPOs, cooperatives, SHGs, progressive farmers, and startups
The discussions highlighted the need to move toward integrated value chains, ensuring higher returns for farmers.
Strong Institutional Participation
The event witnessed participation from key institutions and stakeholders across the horticulture ecosystem, including:
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Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
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Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)
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ICAR–Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH)
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Department of Agriculture Production and Horticulture Departments of J&K
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Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, and private sector players
Senior officials and experts contributed insights on:
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Crop diversification strategies
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Climate-resilient horticulture practices
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Strengthening research-extension linkages
Leveraging Jammu & Kashmir’s Natural Advantage
Jammu & Kashmir is uniquely positioned for horticulture due to its:
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Favorable agro-climatic conditions
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Strong base in high-value crops such as apples, walnuts, saffron, and almonds
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Growing potential in floriculture and off-season vegetables
The roadmap aims to leverage these advantages to:
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Enhance global competitiveness of J&K produce
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Build strong branding and export ecosystems
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Promote geographical indication (GI)-based products
Focus on Technology and Infrastructure
The report underscores the role of technology in driving transformation, including:
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Precision farming and digital advisory systems
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Modern storage and logistics infrastructure
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Cold-chain integration to reduce post-harvest losses
Strengthening infrastructure is expected to significantly reduce wastage and improve price realization for farmers.
Boosting Farmer Incomes and Employment
By adopting a value-chain approach, the roadmap aims to:
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Increase farmer incomes through better price realization
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Generate employment in processing, logistics, and marketing
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Encourage youth and startups to participate in the horticulture value chain
The initiative aligns with national priorities of doubling farmer incomes and promoting rural entrepreneurship.
Aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision
The roadmap is closely aligned with India’s broader development goals, particularly:
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Viksit Bharat 2047
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Strengthening cooperative federalism
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Promoting sustainable and inclusive agricultural growth
NITI Aayog reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Jammu & Kashmir in building a resilient, competitive, and future-ready horticulture ecosystem.
Toward a Global Horticulture Leader
With rising global demand for high-quality horticultural produce, Jammu & Kashmir has the potential to emerge as a key export hub, contributing significantly to India’s agri-export ambitions.
The roadmap provides a clear pathway to transform the sector from production-centric to value-driven, ensuring long-term sustainability and economic growth.
Read the full report:https://niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/2026-04/Roadmap-for-Horticulture-Development-in-the-UT-of-Jammu-and-Kashmir.pdf