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Debating Laws of Faith: The Call for Expert Insight

Pargat Singh, a Congress MLA, criticized the Punjab AAP government for hastily advancing sacrilege legislation without consulting religious scholars. He emphasized the need for comprehensive dialogue and transparency in legislative processes, criticizing the government's actions on past cases and urging the release of vital committee reports for informed law-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:27 IST
Debating Laws of Faith: The Call for Expert Insight
Pargat Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Wednesday issued a scathing critique of the AAP government in Punjab, demanding the involvement of religious scholars across all faiths in the drafting of a new sacrilege law.

Singh accused the government of misleading the public by proposing amendments to the existing Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, under the guise of new legislation. He shared concerns over the unexplained withdrawal of the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scriptures Bill, 2025, and called for transparency from the legislative assembly's select committee.

Citing inaction on historic sacrilege cases, Singh alleged the government failed to deliver justice, pointing to cases like the Bargari desecration and the Behbal Kalan firing as unresolved despite public outcry.

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