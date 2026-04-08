Debating Laws of Faith: The Call for Expert Insight

Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Wednesday issued a scathing critique of the AAP government in Punjab, demanding the involvement of religious scholars across all faiths in the drafting of a new sacrilege law.

Singh accused the government of misleading the public by proposing amendments to the existing Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, under the guise of new legislation. He shared concerns over the unexplained withdrawal of the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scriptures Bill, 2025, and called for transparency from the legislative assembly's select committee.

Citing inaction on historic sacrilege cases, Singh alleged the government failed to deliver justice, pointing to cases like the Bargari desecration and the Behbal Kalan firing as unresolved despite public outcry.