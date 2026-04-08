Property Deal Turns Deadly: Tragic Shooting in Uttar Pradesh
A 45-year-old property dealer, Mohammad Irfan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Kareli area of Uttar Pradesh. The incident is linked to ongoing disputes over property deals. Police have established teams to apprehend the suspects and are analyzing CCTV footage to expedite the investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj/Ayodhya | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:30 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, a property dealer in Uttar Pradesh's Kareli area tragically lost his life in a shooting incident, police reported.
The victim, 45-year-old Mohammad Irfan, was killed near the Bismillah crossing after sustaining gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a local hospital.
Investigations reveal that the shooting might be connected to disputes regarding financial transactions in property dealings. In response, five police teams have been mobilized to capture the perpetrators, and CCTV footage is currently under review to aid the quick resolution of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)