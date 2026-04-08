Property Deal Turns Deadly: Tragic Shooting in Uttar Pradesh

On Wednesday, a property dealer in Uttar Pradesh's Kareli area tragically lost his life in a shooting incident, police reported.

The victim, 45-year-old Mohammad Irfan, was killed near the Bismillah crossing after sustaining gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a local hospital.

Investigations reveal that the shooting might be connected to disputes regarding financial transactions in property dealings. In response, five police teams have been mobilized to capture the perpetrators, and CCTV footage is currently under review to aid the quick resolution of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)