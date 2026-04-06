Court Seeks Clarity on Missing CCTV Footage in Biker-Death Case

The court in Delhi has sent a notice to the local police, questioning the absence of crucial CCTV footage in the case linked to the Janakpuri biker-death incident. This case revolves around the tragic death of Kamal Dhyani, an assistant manager at HDFC Bank, who died after his motorcycle fell into an uncovered sewage pit.

Judicial Magistrate Harjot Singh Aujla is reviewing allegations by Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, a subcontractor, of illegal detention by the police. The court has demanded the Digital Video Recorder footage from February 6 to February 8 to verify these claims. However, investigators reported that cameras near the relevant police station gate were not operational during this period.

With questions mounting over the circumstances of Prajapati's detention, the court has asked for call data records and location tracking evidence. Further proceedings and clarifications are scheduled for April 8, as the investigation continues into the events surrounding Dhyani's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)