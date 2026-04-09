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Sky Warriors: U.S. and South Korean Air Exercise Takes Off

South Korean and U.S. air forces will conduct a significant military exercise from April 10 to 24, featuring modern warfare aircraft. The drills aim to test defense readiness using fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft, aerial tankers, and surveillance vehicles, marking an evolution in defense strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-04-2026 06:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 06:04 IST
Sky Warriors: U.S. and South Korean Air Exercise Takes Off
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  • South Korea

The South Korean and U.S. air forces are set for a significant joint military exercise, commencing April 10 and running through April 24. This operation will feature a sophisticated array of fighter jets, early warning reconnaissance aircraft, aerial tankers, and unnamed aerial surveillance and attack vehicles, South Korea's defense ministry announced on Thursday.

The exercise aims to enhance defense readiness in the dynamic landscape of modern warfare, incorporating new-generation aircraft, the South Korean Air Force confirmed. The drills reflect the ongoing evolution of defense strategies to address emerging threats.

By deploying these advanced military assets, the joint forces will assess their capabilities in various scenarios, strengthening the military bond between the U.S. and South Korea and ensuring preparedness against regional adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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