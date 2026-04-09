Gulf Tensions Stir Global Oil and Markets Amid Fragile Ceasefire

On Thursday, Asian share markets appeared cautious as instability in the Gulf ceasefire caused oil prices to rise, signaling a long-lasting inflationary impact. The markets were reminded of the fragile situation as Iran asserted control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route, demanding tolls for passage.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, emphasized the region's volatility, stating, "You have a fifth of the world's oil supply moving through a corridor that is still effectively under the influence of one of the parties to the conflict." As a result, U.S. crude futures saw a 2.8% increase to $96.99 a barrel, while Brent rose 2.1% to $96.74.

Meanwhile, market reactions were mixed globally. Japan's Nikkei wavered near flat, having surged 5.4% previously, while South Korea's market dipped slightly. Similar trends were evident in European markets with slight changes in futures. Inflation concerns mount as oil remains 40% higher than pre-conflict levels, influencing potential policy shifts by the Federal Reserve.