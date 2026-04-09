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Gulf Tensions Stir Global Oil and Markets Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Asian share markets displayed caution as Gulf ceasefire instability increased oil prices, forecasting sustained inflation impact. Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz intensified worries about oil supply. Global market dynamics reflected mixed outcomes, with potential U.S. inflation and Federal Reserve policy adjustments in focus due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 06:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 06:07 IST
Gulf Tensions Stir Global Oil and Markets Amid Fragile Ceasefire
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On Thursday, Asian share markets appeared cautious as instability in the Gulf ceasefire caused oil prices to rise, signaling a long-lasting inflationary impact. The markets were reminded of the fragile situation as Iran asserted control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route, demanding tolls for passage.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, emphasized the region's volatility, stating, "You have a fifth of the world's oil supply moving through a corridor that is still effectively under the influence of one of the parties to the conflict." As a result, U.S. crude futures saw a 2.8% increase to $96.99 a barrel, while Brent rose 2.1% to $96.74.

Meanwhile, market reactions were mixed globally. Japan's Nikkei wavered near flat, having surged 5.4% previously, while South Korea's market dipped slightly. Similar trends were evident in European markets with slight changes in futures. Inflation concerns mount as oil remains 40% higher than pre-conflict levels, influencing potential policy shifts by the Federal Reserve.

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