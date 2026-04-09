Patience and Progress: Venezuela's Wage Debate
Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodríguez urged workers to be patient as the government plans a wage increase by May 1. While promising responsible action to prevent inflation, she highlighted the severe economic conditions, urging collaboration to rebuild the economy amid daunting inflation rates and extreme poverty challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 09-04-2026 06:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 06:11 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela
In a nationally televised address, Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodríguez appealed to public and private sector workers for patience regarding wage improvements, promising a wage increase by May 1.
Amid soaring inflation, Rodríguez assured citizens that the government aims for a responsible and sustainable approach to avoid previous inflationary surges linked to wage hikes.
Calling for collaboration across sectors, Rodríguez expressed optimism about Venezuela's economic recovery, despite the painful economic realities many face due to extreme inflation and low wages.
(With inputs from agencies.)