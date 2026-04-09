Patience and Progress: Venezuela's Wage Debate

In a nationally televised address, Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodríguez appealed to public and private sector workers for patience regarding wage improvements, promising a wage increase by May 1.

Amid soaring inflation, Rodríguez assured citizens that the government aims for a responsible and sustainable approach to avoid previous inflationary surges linked to wage hikes.

Calling for collaboration across sectors, Rodríguez expressed optimism about Venezuela's economic recovery, despite the painful economic realities many face due to extreme inflation and low wages.

(With inputs from agencies.)