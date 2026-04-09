Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Move to End TPS for Ethiopians

A federal judge in Boston handed a significant legal setback to President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday by blocking the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 5,000 Ethiopians. The decision highlights ongoing legal challenges to Trump's hardline immigration policies.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, nominated by former President Joe Biden, criticized the administration's rationale as "pretextual," stating that the executive order from Trump in January 2025 appeared to preordain outcomes, bypassing necessary statutory review procedures. Murphy stressed that Presidential directives should not override Congressional authority.

The case is part of a broader legal landscape involving TPS, with upcoming Supreme Court hearings on similar issues affecting Haitians and Syrians. The Biden administration initially granted TPS to Ethiopians in 2022 due to ongoing armed conflicts and humanitarian issues in Ethiopia.

(With inputs from agencies.)