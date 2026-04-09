Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Move to End TPS for Ethiopians

A federal judge in Boston has halted the Trump administration's plan to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ethiopians in the U.S. The ruling is a significant setback for the administration's hardline immigration policy, arguing it disregards statutory procedures and Congressional authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 06:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 06:13 IST
Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Move to End TPS for Ethiopians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Boston handed a significant legal setback to President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday by blocking the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 5,000 Ethiopians. The decision highlights ongoing legal challenges to Trump's hardline immigration policies.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, nominated by former President Joe Biden, criticized the administration's rationale as "pretextual," stating that the executive order from Trump in January 2025 appeared to preordain outcomes, bypassing necessary statutory review procedures. Murphy stressed that Presidential directives should not override Congressional authority.

The case is part of a broader legal landscape involving TPS, with upcoming Supreme Court hearings on similar issues affecting Haitians and Syrians. The Biden administration initially granted TPS to Ethiopians in 2022 due to ongoing armed conflicts and humanitarian issues in Ethiopia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery at Sea: Michigan Man Arrested After Wife Vanishes in Bahamas

Mystery at Sea: Michigan Man Arrested After Wife Vanishes in Bahamas

 Global
2
Guilty Plea in Foiled ISIS-Inspired Attack on NYC Jewish Center

Guilty Plea in Foiled ISIS-Inspired Attack on NYC Jewish Center

 Global
3
Puducherry's Electoral Battle: A Voter's Choice

Puducherry's Electoral Battle: A Voter's Choice

 India
4
Taiwan's Defence Budget: A Political Impasse with Global Ramifications

Taiwan's Defence Budget: A Political Impasse with Global Ramifications

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026