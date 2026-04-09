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China Cracks Down on False Medical Advertisements

China has successfully removed all misleading medical ads from national TV as of March's end, following a crackdown campaign started in August by the National Radio and Television Administration. The move aims to address the prevalent false claims seen in these adverts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:49 IST
China Cracks Down on False Medical Advertisements
  • Country:
  • China

In a decisive move against misleading medical promotions, China has removed all false claims from national TV advertisements, according to a statement from the National Radio and Television Administration on Thursday. The action follows a campaign launched in August targeting exaggerated and deceptive promotions.

The regulator's actions are part of a broader crackdown to ensure that advertisers convey truthful and accurate information to the public. By the end of March, all such misleading advertisements had been eliminated, showcasing the administration's dedication to upholding advertising integrity.

The National Radio and Television Administration has pledged continued vigilance in monitoring and addressing any resurgence of false claims in medical ads, ensuring that the public remains protected from misleading information.

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