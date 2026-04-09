Delhi Court Grants Khalid Saifi Interim Bail for Family Functions

A Delhi court on Thursday granted six days of interim bail to Khalid Saifi, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, to participate in family functions set for this month.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai examined Saifi's request for a two-week interim bail to attend his niece and nephew's weddings and granted him six days. The order allows Saifi to join significant family events on April 16 and 19, 2026, while noting the importance of these occasions. The court insisted that Saifi provide a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and one surety of the same amount.

Saifi is required to remain in the Delhi-NCR region, keep his mobile on, and avoid contact with prosecution witnesses or the media. The Prosecutor had expressed concerns over Saifi's previous bails on similar grounds. This case originates from the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi, involving clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act.