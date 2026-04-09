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Vigilance Leadership: Searching for the Next Central Vigilance Commissioner

The Ministry of Personnel invites applications for the role of Central Vigilance Commissioner, as a vacancy will arise on August 3, 2026, with the end of Praveen Kumar Srivastava's term. Candidates must have extensive experience in vigilance, policy, and administration, and applications are due by May 18, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:35 IST
Vigilance Leadership: Searching for the Next Central Vigilance Commissioner
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The Ministry of Personnel has announced the initiation of the appointment process for the next Central Vigilance Commissioner at the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). This move comes as the current commissioner's term, occupied by Praveen Kumar Srivastava, concludes on August 3, 2026.

Eligible candidates are invited to apply, provided they hold significant experience in all-India service or civil roles within the Union, or positions within a government-controlled corporation. Applicants with expertise in finance, law, or investigation are encouraged, given the vital role of vigilance and policy-making in the commissioner's duties.

The ministry stresses the requirement for candidates to possess outstanding merit and impeccable integrity, alongside 25 years of relevant experience. Interested individuals must submit applications by May 18, 2026, to the Department of Personnel and Training in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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