Road Safety Is a National Movement, Not an Event: Harsh Malhotra Flags Off Uttarakhand Adventure Ride

In a strong push to reinforce road safety as a national priority, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs, Shri Harsh Malhotra, emphasized that awareness initiatives must go beyond symbolic campaigns and evolve into a sustained public movement rooted in responsible citizen behaviour.

The Minister was speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the 3rd Edition of the Uttarakhand Adventure Ride, organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), an initiative that uniquely combines adventure tourism with public awareness on road safety.

A National Movement for Safer Roads

Highlighting the broader vision, Shri Malhotra stated that road safety initiatives are not isolated events but part of a larger national mission to instill a culture of discipline, responsibility, and awareness among road users.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, India has made significant progress in modernizing and expanding its road infrastructure. However, he stressed that infrastructure alone cannot ensure safety.

“Ensuring road safety ultimately depends on the conduct and responsibility of every citizen,” he said.

Alarming Statistics Underscore Urgency

Drawing attention to the gravity of the issue, Shri Malhotra highlighted that India records nearly 1.8 lakh road accident fatalities annually, making it one of the leading causes of death in the country.

Of particular concern, he noted, is that around 45% of these fatalities involve two-wheeler riders, underscoring the urgent need for safer riding practices such as helmet usage and adherence to traffic rules.

He called upon citizens—especially the youth—to act as road safety ambassadors, promoting responsible behaviour and influencing their communities.

Adventure Meets Awareness

Commending PHDCCI for organizing the Uttarakhand Adventure Ride, the Minister noted that the initiative successfully integrates tourism, community engagement, and public awareness, amplifying the message of road safety across diverse audiences.

The event saw participation from 40 riders, including representatives from the Armed Forces, government ministries, corporates, and the motorcycling community—reflecting a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach to tackling road safety challenges.

Government’s 4E Strategy in Action

Shri Malhotra elaborated on the Ministry’s comprehensive 4E Strategy—Engineering, Enforcement, Education, and Emergency Care, which forms the backbone of India’s road safety framework:

Engineering: Upgrading road design and eliminating accident-prone black spots

Enforcement: Strengthening laws through measures like the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019

Education: Driving awareness campaigns and behavioural change initiatives

Emergency Care: Enhancing trauma response systems and post-accident care

He also highlighted improvements in emergency response mechanisms and ongoing efforts to build a more efficient and life-saving support system.

Citizen-Centric Schemes Saving Lives

The Minister pointed to key initiatives such as:

PM RAHAT Scheme

Rah-Veer Scheme

These programs aim to encourage bystanders and citizens to assist accident victims promptly, fostering a culture of compassion and timely intervention, which is critical in reducing fatalities.

Youth Engagement at the Core

Emphasizing the importance of early intervention, Shri Malhotra noted that youth engagement through interactive sessions and awareness programmes is central to building a long-term culture of road discipline.

“Instilling responsible driving habits early is essential for sustainable change,” he said.

Clear Message: Safety First

In a direct appeal to citizens, the Minister urged strict adherence to traffic rules and avoidance of risky behaviours such as:

Riding without helmets

Overspeeding

Using mobile phones while driving

Underage driving

He reinforced the message with powerful reminders:

“Helmet is not a choice, it is protection.”

“Speed is not power, it is risk.”

“Life is important—no call is more urgent than safety.”

Technology as a Force Multiplier

Highlighting the role of innovation, Shri Malhotra spoke about the increasing use of:

AI-based traffic monitoring systems

Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS)

Automated enforcement technologies

FASTag-enabled seamless mobility

These technologies are improving compliance and efficiency, but he cautioned that technology must be complemented by responsible human behaviour to achieve lasting impact.

A Collective Responsibility

Concluding his address, the Minister called for a nationwide collective pledge to prioritize road safety, stressing that meaningful change requires participation from all stakeholders—government, institutions, and citizens.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. Only through sustained, collective efforts can we build safer roads and save lives,” he affirmed.

The Uttarakhand Adventure Ride stands as a symbol of this collaborative spirit—where awareness, action, and accountability come together to drive India toward safer roads.