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Diddy's Legal Battle: Jury Verdicts and Sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer argues for overturning his prostitution conviction, stressing respect for jury verdicts. Although acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs was sentenced for transportation for prostitution. The appeal questions if past abuse allegations improperly influenced sentencing. Prosecution maintains these actions were relevant to his conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:21 IST
Diddy's Legal Battle: Jury Verdicts and Sentencing
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A lawyer representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs has called on judges not to consider conduct related to acquitted charges when determining sentences. This appeal aims to overturn the hip-hop mogul's conviction on prostitution charges.

Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro emphasized the importance of respecting jury verdicts, speaking before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan. Shapiro argued that U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian wrongfully included accusations of abuse in Diddy's sentencing last October.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik is set to counter these arguments, stating that evidence of Combs' threats toward former girlfriends, though acquitted of trafficking charges, is relevant to the prostitution offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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