U.S. Justice Department Probes NFL Anticompetitive Practices

The United States Justice Department is now conducting an investigation into whether the National Football League (NFL) has been engaging in anticompetitive practices. This probe aims to uncover if these tactics have resulted in consumer harm, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

As the situation unfolds, the details surrounding the nature and extent of the investigation remain undisclosed. There is significant interest as NFL fans and stakeholders await further developments.

The Wall Street Journal notes that the investigation is still in its early stages, and further information is expected as the Justice Department delves deeper into the league's practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)