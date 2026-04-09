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Empowering Citizens: Revamping the LG Listening Post in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu is reviving the 'LG Listening Post' to enhance citizen-centric governance by encouraging direct grievances submission. Through social media, a mobile app, and public engagements, Sandhu aims for responsive governance, addressing civic issues efficiently by modernizing the platform and establishing a dedicated grievance cell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:31 IST
Empowering Citizens: Revamping the LG Listening Post in Delhi
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  • India

In an initiative to foster citizen-oriented governance, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu is revitalizing the 'LG Listening Post' to encourage residents to directly share their grievances. Sandhu has been actively visiting various city locations and utilizing social media to interact with the public.

According to Sandhu, the platform aims to make governance more responsive, inviting citizens to submit concerns for timely redressal. The 'LG Listening Post' app, originally launched in 2007, is being upgraded to work efficiently with the latest Android versions.

A dedicated cell within the LG Secretariat has been established to process complaints submitted through multiple channels. So far, several issues, particularly those affecting civic bodies, have been addressed, signaling a commitment to resolving both minor and significant civic problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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