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Gold Smuggling Scandal: High-Profile Names in Nepal's Corruption Case

Nepal's former parliament speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara, among others, is involved in a gold smuggling case with a travel company. The CIAA filed charges, revealing smuggled gold in vape devices through Nepal's airport, incurring a loss of NPR 77.86 million. The case involves multiple nationalities, including Chinese and Belgian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:48 IST
Gold Smuggling Scandal: High-Profile Names in Nepal's Corruption Case
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  • Nepal

Nepal is embroiled in a high-profile gold smuggling scandal, featuring former parliament speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara and joint secretary Arun Pokharel as key figures. The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed an extensive corruption case at the Special Court, linking the accused to gold smuggling.

The illegal operation, as per the CIAA, involved smuggling gold concealed inside electronic cigarettes, purportedly facilitated by these prominent individuals and others, including Mahara's son and the ex-customs chief at Tribhuvan International Airport. The estimated financial impact on the state amounts to NPR 77.86 million.

The operation came to light in late December 2022, when authorities intercepted the smuggling of gold hidden within 730 vape units from Dubai to Nepal. The CIAA's investigation exposed involvement of nationals from China, India, and Belgium, indicating the case's international dimensions.

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